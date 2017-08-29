MIC mayor launches plantation campaign

Islamabad: Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz kicked off Monsoon Plantation from Lake View Park on Monday.

During the campaign a total of 300,000 saplings would be planted in the urban areas of the city including 35,000 saplings along the roads, 30,000 at the green belts, 20,000 in parks, play grounds and markets while 15,000 saplings would be planted in the sectorial area of the city.

In all 125,000 saplings would be planted in Margalla Hills National Park while 75,000 saplings would be planted in catchment area of Simly dam.

Sheikh Anser Aziz on the occasion said that participation of the people from all walks of life has been ensured to make Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive-2017 a success. Special arrangements have been made to ensure the proper growth of the saplings to be planted so that green character of Federal Capital could be further enhanced.

He said that the MCI has taken steps to practically engage all stake holders in Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2017. Participation of private sector in this ceremony depicts the efforts MCI. He said that 300,000 saplings in different areas of the city during the campaign.

He expressed these views while launching Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign at Lake View Park here on Monday. The Mayor launched the tree plantation campaign by planting Pongamia Glabra sapling. The Tree Plantation campaign was launched in a colourful ceremony which was attended by the Deputy Mayor Azam Khan, elected chairmen of different union councils, officers and officials of CDA and MCI, civil society, environmentalists, representatives of NGOs, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries and students of different educational institutes.

He said that maximum plantation of trees would purify the environment, which would help reduce the pollution in the city asking the residents to play their role in preservation of green character of the city so that desired results could be achieved from the campaign.

Appreciating participation of private sectors in the campaign, Mayor of Islamabad said that protection of green character of Islamabad and efforts to make Islamabad further green and beautiful, all stakeholders have to join hands with MCI in this noble cause.

He said that MCI and CDA have made tree plantation an integral part of the development adding that MCI is focusing ornamental plantation and special attentions is being made to the landscaping of all new roads.

He said that MCI is working on a comprehensive strategy under that strategy; all trees which are causing pollen will be replaced by the fruit and other indigenous plants including Chir, Pine, Kachnar, Amaltas, Dhreak, Jacaranda, Olive and Jaman, etc.