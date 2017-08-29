Awareness seminar on Fruit Fly Management held

Rawalpindi

Speakers at a seminar emphasised that every individual have to pay due role to root out the causes and cope with fruit fly.

They highlighted the efficacy of different traps to control fruit fly and informed that over 350 species out of 4,000 species are the major cause of economic loss. Pakistan is suffering by 11 species and facing a loss of over $200 million annually. They suggested the tools, techniques, limitations and remedial measures to overcome the damages being caused by fruit fly in order to meet with the export standards of various countries.

They stated this while addressing at a seminar held in connection with Fruit Fly Management week at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday. Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest while Deans, Directors, faculty members, students and officials from agriculture department were also present.

The seminar was organised by the PMAS-AAUR Department of Entomology in collaboration with District government on the directive of Punjab government, with an aim to mobilize all agriculture related departments for the field knowledge of fruit flies to overcome the loss been suffered by the economy.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, while addressing appreciated the role of Punjab Government for the exposure of agriculture and development of country. He applauds the step been taken by the Secretary Agriculture, Punjab and his focus on major factors necessary for the survival of economy. He determined and said, “We must put in all efforts to address the issue and come with solution to the problems”. He assured his very support and University participation at every stage through research work and expert opinions for the integrated solution to the problem. He emphasized that every individual have to pay due role to root out the causes and cope with fruit fly. He urged we must be offensive rather than defensive in approach and change the priorities over preferences and said time factor with emergent action is very much crucial to engrave any evil.

Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi said, “Horticulture crops have high potential for export and foreign earnings also higher is the risk and loss. The overall impacts of fruit fly is 50-90% however, Citrus, Mangoes and Guava are the major victims in Pakistan”. Dr. Asim Gulzar briefed about population dynamics and said, “Fruit flies are among the world’s most serious pest of fruits and vegetables and have direct impact on the economy”.

Dr. Arif Assistant Director, Agriculture Department briefed about the major techniques focused by Punjab Government i.e. Male Annihilation Technique (MAT), Bait Application Technique (BAT) and crop hygiene. He believes that sanitation is the most important factor of fruit fly management and one can analyze the population and take remedial measures in accordance and said about 70 – 80% loss can be handling through crop hygiene method.