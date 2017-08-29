IWCCI holds discussion on challenges, suggestions and solutions

Islamabad: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail has said that women empowerment is central to the national development, therefore, government, as well as private sector, should do their best to achieve this goal.

Women empowerment not only benefits them but also help men, women, society, community and the overall economy of a country, he said. Zubair Tufail said this while speaking at the first ever, ‘Round-Table Discussion on Challenges, Suggestions, and Solutions,’ arranged by Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) in which majority of the women chambers from around the country participated.

Zubair Tufail said that government has taken laudable steps for women empowerment but a lot is to be done as women are being denied their rights all around the globe which in turn compromises growth.

He said that this roundtable will go a long way in the resolution of issues as there is a communication gap and lack of interaction among the various women chambers of Pakistan. The decision to establish a body titled All Pakistan Women Chambers to boost cooperation among women chambers.

Speaking at the occasion Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq said that increasing responsibilities and lesser opportunities along with narrow exposure have always been a great challenge for Pakistani women.

The issue of women empowerment has always been of supreme importance to opinion leaders, reformers, social analysts and political thinkers but women are yet to be allowed to live with dignity, he added.

The senator said that women can play a marvellous role in the economic development of Pakistan if empowered as today’s women are educated, confident and willing to work. Just a slight motivation, support, and resources can make them do wonders. It’s time to recognise that enhanced women participation in modern society is mandatory in order to ensure a prosperous economy, he demanded.

Senator Ateeq said that government should help business women get affordable loans, network, have exposure and coordinate while every women’s chamber should be given a plot so that a building can be established there.

At the occasion, Samina Fazil, founder of president of IWCCI said that this discussion was held to bring women chambers closer so that they unite their strengths to ensure prosperity. She said that such events would be organised every year and all the new women’s chambers would be encouraged in every possible way.