Tue August 29, 2017
Islamabad

APP
August 29, 2017

Power shutdown

Islamabad: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. The power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on August 29 from 09:00 am to 13:00 pm: Gulistan Colony feeder, 08:00 am to 14:00 pm Samote feeder.

