Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

It is your failure

It is your failure

Trump’s threats to Pakistan need to be condemned in strongest words. Trump cannot put the blame of the US failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan. The US close ties with India clearly threaten Pakistan’s security.

Pakistan must analyse the situation in even more efficiently. It should review its policy and deal with the issue in a mature manner.

Akbar Jan Marwat (Islamabad)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement