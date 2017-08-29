It is your failure

Print Story
Trump’s threats to Pakistan need to be condemned in strongest words. Trump cannot put the blame of the US failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan. The US close ties with India clearly threaten Pakistan’s security.
Pakistan must analyse the situation in even more efficiently. It should review its policy and deal with the issue in a mature manner.
Akbar Jan Marwat (Islamabad)
