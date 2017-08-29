BU holds session on integrated marketing communication strategy

Islamabad: Bahria University Public Relations Office organised a guest speaker session on ‘Integrated Marketing Communication Strategy’ by Dr. Sander Schroevers, Amsterdam University (Netherland) here on Monday.

He is a front-ranking cultural intelligence expert, currently lecturing International Collaboration for the departments Business Informatics, Arab studies, Aviation and the Honours Programme at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. The main objective of this session was to seek the knowledge/skills about advanced global PR/ Marketing trends in the world.

While talking to the audience, he said that integrated marketing communication strategy intends to achieve objective of marketing campaigns through a well coordinated use of different promotional modes, how to convey appropriate message to targeted audience in customize way and also the recognition of specific audience profiles including buyer behaviour. It also emphasized that how communication channels deliver a clear, consistent and compelling message about the organization and its brands.

Guest lecture was attended by various PR professionals, Managers and students including HEC and universities of twin cities. The participants included Ayesha Ikram, HEC director PR, Waseem Shehzad, HEC deputy director media, M Zaki, HEC Assistant Director (Social Media), Bilal, NUML PRO, Kalim Moosa, PRO at Arid Agriculture University, Naeem Khan, Foundation University PRO, Ali, Fatima Jinnah Women University PRO and Hafiz Attiq, Islamic University PRO.

The guest lecture has being turned out very fruitful and a value addition in practical knowledge and applications of PR.