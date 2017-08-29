Prices of sacrificial animals rising with each passing day

Islamabad: The prices of sacrificial animals are rising with each passing day and the common people are helplessly witnessing the situation that is unlikely to change in their favour.

"The animal dealers are trying to cash in on the opportunity and demanding the prices of the sacrificial animals, which the common people cannot think to afford," said Rana Abrar, a resident of Sector G-6.

The situation is not different in Rawalpindi where the dealers are not ready to bring down the prices of the sacrificial animals. Imran Kiyani, a resident of Bagh Sardaran, said the prices of the sacrificial animals are so high and out of access of the people, adding "A goat having 30 to 35 kilogram of weight is being sold at Rs45,000 to Rs50,000.

Similarly an average weight cow is available at Rs140,000." Sadiq Baloch, a dealer belonging to Muzaffargarh, said the price-hike is touching new heights due to which it is not possible for them to sell out animals at low prices after taking care of them for the whole year.