This is to draw the attention of the law-enforcement agencies to the rise in the number of street crimes in Karachi. Mobile snatching, pick pocketing, and other petty and violent crimes have trampled with the peace of the city. Only a couple of years ago, things were returning back to normalcy. The people of Karachi were not afraid of wandering on the streets, but now the crime rate in the city has increased once again. Street crimes have become a common routine. Shopkeepers are in constant fear and consumers do not feel safe while buying anything from a local shop. Kidnapping for ransom has created a wave of fear among residents.

The people are robbed of their valuable items in broad daylight. If the amount of the money carried by an individual is scarce, robbers do not think twice before brutally beating the innocent person. In order to tackle the issue of rising crime rate, the relevant authorities must install cameras at various spots across the city. Only advanced technology can help control such crimes. Also, it is widely believed that the crime rate in a city is directly proportional to the unemployment in the city. In order to get money to feed their families, unemployed individuals become a part of such criminal activities. The government has to take coherent steps to deal with the issue. Job opportunities should be created so that everyone has a reliable and a permanent source of income. The government officials should look into the matter and provide job opportunities to individuals to reduce street crimes.

S M Taha (Karachi)