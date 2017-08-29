A private organisation has joined hands with the KMC to tackle Karachi’s garbage crisis. The company has offered to provide Rs10 billion for removing the accumulated garbage of the mega city. Under this operation, the alarming amount of 1,100,000 tonnes of garbage will be discarded with the help of the staff and machinery deployed by the private organization. In the normal circumstances, this huge quantity of garbage would be taken to landfills and burnt. But, it would be wastage of the waste resource. There this practice should be avoided.

It is hoped that the provincial government will install incinerators at various locations near landfills where this huge quantity of garbage can be burnt to generate electricity. It’s worth noting that Karachi alone produces 13,000 tonnes of waste per day whereas the capacity of DMCs to remove the garbage is only 40 percent. Removal of garbage doesn’t involve any rocket science. Only vehicles, labour force and most of all, ‘the will power’ are required to do this job. Sweden imports garbage from its neighbour and utilises the same to generate electricity whereas we can’t even pick up garbage locally from various locations of the city. The garbage removal has to be a sustainable process. This is the responsibility of the government. The private sector cannot come to the rescue of the local government all the time. The authorities must make a comprehensive plan in this regard and the provincial government should issue sufficient funds for the proper execution of the job.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)