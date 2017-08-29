Poetry covering themes like paranormal aspects of love

Tuu sooraj hai meri zammen ka

Aik tumaray aa jaanay se

Rang yeh saaray jee uthtay hain

Shazia Akbar’s latest poetry collection ‘Mohabbat Husnay Kaamil hai’ covers themes like the paranormal aspects of love, practical matters of relationship, and lightly political topics. She approaches life from a feminist point of view. She writes about the sadness and cheerfulness of life and uses her subject matters as a source of inspiration.

Hijr kay mazar par

Aaj tak who hasratain

Raqs karti phirti hain

Ghungaroun ki thaap par

Jaanay kis alaam par

Hers is a woman-centreed poetry establishing an authentic female voice; a voice of feminine desire:

Jahan pe tum nein chora tha

Shakasta paa, shakasta dil

Woheen se hum ko apni zaat ki

Tameer sujhi thi

Phir who kaisay wapis jaati

Jis ne payar ko paa kar apnay

Paaoun ana kay kaat deeyay thay

These days there seems to be a growing audience for the kind of poetry that speaks to the anxieties of our era. Shazia has not forgotten this aspect:

Main naghma gar thi khushioun ki

Magar arsa hua kay abb

Watan teray leeyay nohay

Faqat tehreer karti houn

Most of the poems her poetry collection contains are visibly lengthy, which become terribly incongruous, because you rather wish it weren’t so necessary.

Shazia’s previous poetry collection was more meditative, had personal style that represented so much of traditional Urdu poetry.

Although her present poetry book is a collection of well-written, heartfelt poetry, written from a heart that understands the art of poetry, but when I looked at the poems before reading, I was amazed to see the construction of each poem. I can tell in unadorned words the poet just threw in some lines together in the hope of passing it off as poetry.

I'm conscious the poetry is highly subjective because it's written from the mind of the poet. Shazia’s poetry put us in the picture of the joy of love, but even here there is a clue to the trouble to come in to hush a woman. A few poems seem be written as tête-à-tête. It is an intensely poignant collection that shows us how the wounds grow into scars:

Teri baat sunnay se pashtar

Taiwroun ki zaban mein

Jo payam tha mujay mil gaya

Shazia’s short poems are far better. Writing short poems is not very easy but it, to be sure, makes one a better poet. One learns to put into practice economy, and create newer images with detachment and integrity of expression and meaningfulness in no matter what one wishes to write.

But if one becomes a slave to the protracted form, the poetry of the poem may diminish and it is badly reflected in her drawn out poems.

The older I get, the less inclined I feel to plunge into such incessant outpourings that some poets feel gratified to offer us; casing an uncomplicated idea in deep layers of murkiness. One should say what must be said, and then stop.

Both for the painstaking poet and passionate reader, short poems play a very important part, for not only short poems save our valuable time but also confirm much can be swiftly and ably taken in from short poems.

An attempt at short poems reveals, actually more stamina and thinking about is compulsory on the part of the poet, for she/he has to shape every word and meaning in restricted space. Short and saccharine is a palatable quality