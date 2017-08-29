Voice raised for fire fighting, sanitation staff

Rawalpindi: All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation (APLGWF), Punjab has raised voice in support of the fire fighters and sanitation staff and termed the real heroes who otherwise are not considered in good way by the people.

While showing solidarity with the fire fighters and sanitation staff particularly working on daily wages, president of APLGWF, Ghulam Mohammad Naz called upon the government for protecting them against the system of Third Party and contract policy. Clearing he said that they should be recruited on permanent basis enabling them to achieve their rights/facilities during their service periods.

In this connection, Ghulam Naz quoted the example of two daily wage sanitation workers, Karamat and Sagheer Masih who became victims of terrorism. These workers were recruited in Albayrak Company through Third Party system. Karamat died while Sagheer received serious injuries during terrorist act. Being daily wagers these workers are deprived of government facilities though Albayrak management provided amount of Rs60 thousand to the heirs of victims. He said that prior to Third Party system; people are recruited on regular, contract and daily wage basis. Now when the Third Party system has been enforced then it should be implemented in all scales and cadres. Only minorities are recruited through Third Party system in sanitation and fire brigade sections.

Ghulam Naz told that now the higher authorities in the governments have started to feel that the permanent workers of sanitation and fire fighting section would enjoy all kind of benefits like pension and gratuity facilities which has become a burden on national exchequer as such third party system has been enforced.