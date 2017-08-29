HFH arranges activity to create awareness about diabetic retinopathy

Rawalpindi: Ophthalmology Department of Holy Family Hospital in association with a non-governmental organization Sightsavers International organised a hike on Trail 5 to create awareness about diabetic retinopathy.

Doctors from Ophthalmology Department including Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical College Professor Muhammad Umer, Head of department Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi Dr Fuad Ahmed Khan Niazi and students of 4th year MBBS Rawalpindi Medical College took part in the activity.

Dr. Fuad while addressing the gathering on the occasion stressed upon the importance of screening of diabetic retinopathy in patients of diabetes. He highlighted the importance of early identification of the patients in preventing blindness due to diabetes. He also appreciated the steps taken by Sightsavers and Standard Chartered Bank in establishing the diabetic retinopathy clinic in Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi.

He informed the participants that Pakistan has the 7th highest population of diabetic patients in the world with approximately 7.1 million people suffering from diabetes. It is estimated that by 2030, Pakistan will have the 4th largest diabetic population in the world that is around 13.8 million people, he said.

He added the prevalence of diabetes-related blindness was 0.5 per cent, meaning 5 people out of 1,000 turned blind because of diabetes. In Holy Family Hospital around six per cent of the diabetic patients present with sight threatening diabetic retinopathy.

Sightsavers has established a setup in Ophthalmology Department of Holy Family hospital with a goal of reduction of avoidable blindness due to sight threatening diabetic retinopathy. This programme is funded by Standard Chartered Bank Limited.

Sightsavers is an international organisation that changes lives for the long term. They work in more than 30 countries to eliminate avoidable blindness and support people with visual impairments to live independently.