Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Consultation on population development

Consultation on population development

LAHORE: The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) organised a consultative session to solicit innovative ideas that could catalyse change for population development. 

In this regard, Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies and other institutions in collaboration with PPIF signed contracts for implementation of innovative projects. According to a press release, PU Dean Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, MPA Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, member of Board of Planning & Development Dr Shabana Haider, PPIF CEO Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and representatives from donor agencies such as World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, heads of prominent NGOs and INGOs working in the sector were among those present at the event. The fund has been established by the Punjab government to fund innovative approaches to the delivery of family planning services. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement