Consultation on population development

LAHORE: The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) organised a consultative session to solicit innovative ideas that could catalyse change for population development.

In this regard, Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies and other institutions in collaboration with PPIF signed contracts for implementation of innovative projects. According to a press release, PU Dean Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, MPA Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, member of Board of Planning & Development Dr Shabana Haider, PPIF CEO Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and representatives from donor agencies such as World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, heads of prominent NGOs and INGOs working in the sector were among those present at the event. The fund has been established by the Punjab government to fund innovative approaches to the delivery of family planning services.