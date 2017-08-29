ATC declares two cops POs in Model Town case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday declared two police officials proclaimed offenders in Model Town case.

The court passed the order after Rana Abdul Jabbar, former DIG Operations, and DSP Abdul Rahim Sherazi could not appear before it despite repeated court orders in private complaint moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The court adjourned the hearing until September 09. Fourteen people died and 100 others injured in clash between police and workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in June 2014, in Model Town.

PAT had made Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sana Ullah, other PML-N leaders, former IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, other police officials and officials of local administration as respondents in Model Town killings case.

Meanwhile, a civil miscellaneous application was moved to the Lahore High Court seeking directive for the Punjab government to release Judicial Inquiry report of the incident. Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi had moved the application.

plea against Nawaz: Local resident Mehmood Akhtar on Monday filed another contempt of court petition before Lahore High Court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Petitioner stated that Nawaz Sharif, in his address to members of the PML-N lawyers wing on August 26, criticised the Supreme Court verdict in Panama papers case. The apex court had held him disqualified to be elected as an assembly member.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif called Panama verdict contrary to justice and raised 12 questions to the verdict. He stated that Nawaz Sharif impugned speech was to undermine the dignity and honour of the court for which he should be held accountable. He requested to initiate contempt proceedings against Nawaz Sharif.