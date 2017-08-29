Taxpayers’ money utilisedin uplift projects: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Special Education Khawaja Muhammad Shafique has said the Punjab government is striving to build a society based on the principles of social and economic justice.

The provincial government is investing in the socio-economic capital of the Punjab. He said the aim of the Punjab government is to attain a growth trajectory that brings a qualitative change in the lives of the people especially the poor and marginalised sector.

Addressing the 13th, 14th and 15th balloting of Amanat Scheme organised by Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Monday, he said if we are able to capitalise on endowments which are richly blessed with, the objectives of balanced and inclusive growth will definitely be achieved. The Punjab government observes the highest standards of transparency, economy and efficiency in public spending, he asserted.

The minister said it is the tax payers' money that is judiciously utilised for provision of affordable and decent transport projects like Metro Bus, upcoming Orange Train, designing, up-gradation and management of healthcare services, including the establishment of the state-of-the-art specialised hospitals for kidney and liver transplant, improvements in public sector education network with better infrastructure, revision of syllabi, scholarships to the talented students through Punjab Endowment Fund, establishment of knowledge park, maintenance, up-gradation and expansion of road infrastructure with highways and farm-to-market roads, energy generation projects, automation of land records, revamping and modernisation of governance framework of policing through safe city project and automation of FIR system, provision of clean drinking water and many more the list is endless.

He said modern computerised system is being introduced by Punjab Revenue Authority, making tax receipts system foolproof so that possibilities of tax theft and leakage could be eliminated.

The minister emphasised upon areas of Southern Punjab case in particular, Rahimyar Khan and Southern Punjab is not lacking behind Lahore or any other region of Punjab in areas of health and education, he added.

On the occasion, PRA Chairman Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui said PRA made significant impact on enhancing the tax revenues for the province of Punjab in just five years. He said this year PRA has collected a record amount of Rs83 billion registering a growth of more than 35 percent over last year.

Moreover, the tax base in the corresponding period has also increased to 40,000 which is more than double the number of registered taxpayers when compared with the figures of 2014-15.

In recent times, PRA has invested in introducing new facilitation measures like E-Courts linking Appellate Tribunal and Commissioner Appeals with all field offices, allowing online filing of appeals, and online issuance of orders.

The PRA chairman said the RIMS is a successful and innovative venture. Amanat scheme has resulted in raising awareness among taxpayers besides securing the tax revenue for Punjab.

He said PRA under the guidance of CM Punjab has come to a position where we consider ourselves among the pioneer sub-national tax collecting agency and a driving force towards a smart tax administration. In addition to that he also admired the contributions of international partners, including World Bank, British Aid Agency and German Agency.

The minister congratulated the winning taxpayers and said the Punjab government is thankful to the people for their cooperation in the promotion of tax culture. At the end of the ceremony, Ch Muhammad Shafique distributed keys of vehicles, motorcycles and Umrah tickets among winners of the last balloting. He also distributed prizes among the owners of respected restaurants.