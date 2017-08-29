Pakistan, China to exchange students, faculty

Islamabad: Need for initiating projects of students and faculty exchange between China and Pakistan was stressed in a meeting held between President, China Association of Higher Education (CAHE) DV Yubo and Chairperson Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman on Monday.

Issues related to bilateral collaboration were discussed at length at the meeting. Welcoming the guest on his visit to HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed briefed him about the role of HEC in promotion of higher education and a research culture in Pakistan. He shared the achievements made by HEC since its inception in 2002. He said HEC started its journey in 2002 with only 50 universities in the country, adding that owing to the struggles of HEC, the access rate has remarkably increased and the number of higher education institutions has reached 188. He maintained that before the inception of HEC had only 800 research papers published in impact factor journals, however now the number has reached 12,000 research articles.