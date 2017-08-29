IIU inks accord on linking investment with health

Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) is fortunate to have made rigorous strides in linking investment with health. In this connection, an agreement was signed between IIUI and Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning (PILL) accompanying a plan of action at its campus at Faisal Mosque, here to formalise and deepen the partnership between the two organisations.

This agreement marks one of the many partnerships that the IIU and PILL have entered into to ensure that that they both achieve their respective mandates regarding initiatives in producing new synergies related to share knowledge, collaborate on research and disseminate good clinical practices and jointly host seminars, workshops and training events to strengthen clinicians’ capacities for sustainable management of clinical trials for productive health outcomes.

Dr. Nasim Chaudhry, CEO of Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning and Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Manchester, Prof. Imran Bashir Chaudhry, Chairman Dept. of Psychiatry, Ziauddin University & Hospital, Tayyaba Kiran, Assistant Director R& D (PILL) and Ameer Bux, Research Associate (PILL) successfully conducted an extensive one-day training regarding Clinical Trial Management with a purpose to manage public health challenges and in building capacity in individuals to combat health hazards. A number of clinicians, eminent educationists, health professionals, and students participated in this enriching training and regarded it beneficial for rising complex health challenges at all levels: individual, local, regional, national and global.

IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh graced the occasion with his presence and distributed certificates among the participants of this clinical training. He said that the signing of agreement will mark the consolidation of a true partnership between the signatories and help in achieving high-quality care and improved health outcomes.

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Chairman Dept, of Psychology, IIU and Neuro-feedback therapist said that the clinical trial management training would enable clinicians to keep abreast of new training capabilities and methods.