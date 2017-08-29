High prices of sacrificial animals keep buyers at bay

Islamabad: The high priced auctioning of sacrificial animal market near Sector I-12, by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), has made it difficult to buy even a small animal from the market.

The cattle market which was against a high bid of over Rs70 million, sellers are demanding skyrocketing prices from customers to cover up their loss. The buyers complained of high prices of sacrificial animals with the approach of Eidul Azha, as the prices of even a small goat and cow are Rs40,000 and Rs100,000 respectively in the market.

The residents have strongly protested against skyrocketing prices of animals and demanded immediate action against CDA as the authority has failed to provide relief to the citizens. The sellers told ‘The News’ that they are demanding high prices and are helpless before the CDA contractors, as they do not allow them to enter the market without issuing a receipt of Rs20,000 to Rs50,000. “Without demanding high prices from the customers how can we cover up this loss at our own,” they claimed.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ishfaq, a seller from Rajanpure alleged that the CDA was looting them from both hands while they were buying each and everything like water and fodder after paying big amount to live over there.

The district administration has directed the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to improve facilities at the Sector I-12 cattle market. The Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Mushtaq Ahmad has also reviewed the arrangements at the market. “There is the issue of parking, lighting and water supply. I directed the director DMA to improve the facilities in the areas,” the deputy commissioner said. “I along with my children have come to buy a medium-sized goat but the prices are high and beyond our expectations,” said Muhammad Haroon, a buyer said. He said the price of a medium-sized animal was between Rs40,000 to Rs55,000.

Another buyer Rashid Mehmood, said that I offered Rs7,5000 for a medium sized cow but seller demanded Rs1,100,000.He strongly criticised the government for not keeping a check on the prices of the cattle, adding that the dealers were exploiting the situation to make extra profits and fleece customers.

It is worth mentioning here that this year, the CDA auctioned the cattle market against the higher bid of over Rs70 million. The CDA should provide the municipal service free of cost or against a nominal fee but it seems the officers concerned do not realise that ultimately the citizens suffer for the high rate of auction.