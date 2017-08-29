Trump policy flayed

LAHORE: Working class of Pakistan condemned the policy announced by President Trump and declared that Pakistani nation had sacrificed thousands of innocent citizens, including children and members of armed forces who became victim of terrorism.

Adopting a resolution, the participants of a large meeting of All Pakistan Workers Confederation held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall said Pakistanis had been fighting this crime against mankind for last couple of decades.

They reminded that USA itself had not succeeded to defeat Taliban despite spending hundreds of billion dollars and killing of their own and Nato troops in Afghanistan. Therefore, they called upon the US government and the people to honour the great sacrifice of Pakistani nation instead of blaming them.

Representatives and workers of the affiliated trade unions, including Railways, Wapda/Electricity, Telecommunication, Textile, Engineering, PWD, Irrigation, Chemical, Transport, Printing, Banking and other industries attended the meeting.

Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed, Rubina Jamil, Akbar Ali Khan, Yousaf Baloch, Osama Tariq, Muhammad Anwar, Niaz Khan, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Mahmood Butt and Saeed Baloch and others spoke on the occasion.