UHS to launch BS in five disciplines

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) is all set to launch four-year BS (Hons) programmes in five disciplines on its campus this year.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the programmes will be started in Biomedical Science, Public Health, Medical Laboratory Technology, Transfusion Medicine and Genetics & Molecular Biology. Each programme spreads over eight semesters and 20-40 students will be admitted annually. The candidates passing intermediate examination will be eligible to apply. The admissions will be advertised in October this year.

In this regard UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan said that the objective starting these programmes was to produce well trained and qualified technologists who had a gross knowledge of basic subjects as well as ample practical skills in their concerned field.

“Every year more than 60,000 candidates appear in the Medical Colleges’ Admission Test with a dream to become a doctor. However, these admissions have become very competitive over the years and only around 3,000 are able to get admission into a public sector medical and dental college. The rest are left with no chance but to go for admissions into private sector medical colleges which charge hefty fee ranging from Rs 800,000 to one million annually”, UHS VC said, adding that the BS courses were meant for those bright students who could not afford heavy fees of private colleges.

He said that the fee structure of these programmes would be affordable and after completion of their degree, the graduate would be able to get jobs in hospitals, clinics, research facilities, universities and in lab-related commercial industry. Prof Junaid said the courses would truly be interdisciplinary in nature, with different academic departments at UHS contributing to teaching.

“The distinctive aspect of these courses, combining basic biological sciences with basic medical sciences, would provide the intellectual tools and scientific proficiency students would need to succeed in advanced studies in the health sciences giving them an advantage over their competitors for admission to graduate and professional programmes”, he opined.

The Director of BS programmes, Prof Dr Nadeem Afzal, said that Biomedical Sciences’ course at UHS would give the students a firm grounding in a range of science subjects forming the basis of medicine and its related fields. “Students will learn how to apply biology-based science for medical use through research, health monitoring or treatment”, he added.

He said that in Medical Laboratory programme, students would learn, through a combination of classroom and lab work, to perform many types of clinical testing procedures. They would learn about disease and study anatomy. Internships in medical facilities would give them hands-on experience. Similarly, the BS programme in Molecular Biology and Genetics would qualify students for postgraduate training in cell or molecular biology and genetics including clinical genetics and genetic counseling, and provide an excellent background for careers in biotechnology, toxicology, agriculture and medical research. Prof Nadeem said that programme in Transfusion Medicine aimed at preparing a cadre of transfusion technologists and workers who could effectively assist senior health professionals in the delivery of quality blood transfusion services whereas BS in Public Health programme envisioned excellence in public health teaching, training and capacity building through providing broad perspectives of health and innovation, critical-thinking and lifelong learning skills into healthcare settings.

UET Senate: The 35th meeting of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) UET Senate was held here on Monday which discussed various agenda items pertaining to academic and administrative affairs of the university.

According to a press release UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid presided over the meeting and briefed the audience about development, progress, expansion, research and different projects of the university. UET Treasurer presented the budget for university which after discussion got approved by members of senate. Meanwhile Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir and Prof Dr Shazia Shoaib remained successful in election held for the membership of Syndicate of university.