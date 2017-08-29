Man held for blackmailing women

LAHORE: FIA Cyber Crime Circle Monday claimed to have arrested a man for extorting money from women by blackmailing them. Deputy Director, Cyber Crime Circle of FIA Punjab, Shahid Hassan told the media that the accused identified as Hadi was running a fake page of a medicine company through which he would get details of female patients. Through such information, the accused would contact them and demand money. He said a number of female victims contacted FIA for actions against the accused.

Advertisement