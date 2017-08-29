Police devise Eid security plan

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Addl IGP Muhammad Amin Wains has said a regular mechanism will be established soon for checking those coming to or leaving the city.

Lahore police has devised a comprehensive security plan regarding safety arrangements of pre-Eid, Eid and post Eid. He expressed his views while chairing a review meeting regarding the security arrangements of vegetables, cattle markets, railways and bus stands at Town Hall.

DIG Investigation Ch Sultan, Acting DIG Operations Athar Ismaiel, CTO Rai Ijaz Ahmad, SSP CRO Imran Yaqoob, all the divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and administration of different bus stands were present. The CCPO added that the purpose of this meeting is to establish a strategy against those who destroy our life and property.

Safety arrangements must be ensured in every sector of society and Lahore Police is utilising all of its resources to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens. “Terrorists don’t have any religion, they target innocent people and today we are here to devise a strategy to get rid of terrorists. Railway and bus stands are the source of exit and entrance in the city and we should focus on that, Lahore Police is planning foolproof security arrangements regarding this so that citizens could travel safe and sound, he said.

Martyred cops’ families: CCPO Amin Wains gave away keys of two houses to the families of Mall Road martyrs on Monday. The keys were provided to the families of head Constable Ismat Ali and Constable Nadeem Tanveer, who were martyred on February 13, 2017. The CCPO said the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste. SSP Admin was present on this occasion.

Expat: With the help of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expat managed to get back his plaza of 19 shops from the squatters. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said Abdul Aziz settled in New York lodged a complaint with OPC that some people illegally occupied his plaza worth Rs 70 million in Mandi Bahauddin. The commissioner said the complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Mandi Bahauddin for proceedings. After the efforts of the members of DOPC, especially DPO Umar Farooque Salamat, the plaza was retrieved and handed over to its owner.