Court indicts Arif Alvi, others in CBC office protest case

A court on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Arif Alvi and others in a case pertaining to a protest held at the Cantonment Board Clifton’s (CBC) office in April this year.

After Dr Alvi and other accused denied the charges and pleaded not guilty, the court ordered recording the prosecution witnesses’ statements at the next hearing. At a previous hearing, the Additional District and Sessions Judge concerned had granted interim bail to Dr Alvi in the sum of Rs10,000 for a week and directed him to appear personally. But the PTI leader had failed to attend the following hearing and he had been summoned to appear before the court concerned.

When Dr Alivi along with other accused attended yesterday’s hearing, the judge framed charges but the PTI leader Alvi and pleaded not guilty. The court then ordered the investigation officer (IO) to produce the prosecution witnesses at the next hearing.

The Darakhshan police on April 8 had registered an FIR against Alvi and six others who led protest demonstrations at the CBC office over the locality’s persisting water supply issues on Thursday and Friday.

The FIR was registered against three CBC elected members, Mohammed Aslam Khaliq, Mohammed Ahmad and Adeeba Hassan, and four PTI leaders, MNA Dr Arif Alvi, lawmakers Samar Ali Khan, Dr Seema Zia and Khurram Sherzaman.

A CBC official had formally submitted a complaint against them for “deliberately breaking glass door of the [CBC] office and stormed into the building” when they gathered at the board’s office with residents of the locality on Friday.

The complaint states: “It is submitted that the office of the Cantonment Board Clifton is a public office and remains open for the general public during the office hours on working days. Against the decision of the board regarding water bowers service charges a protest under the leadership of PTI was held on April 6 and 7 outside the CBC.

To keep the premises, office building and record safe the main gates and doors were closed from inside to avoid any untoward incident in case the protesters turn violent.”

The official said three elected members of the CBC – Mohammed Aslam Khaliq, Mohammed Ahmad, Adeeba Hassan – along with PTI leaders and protestors entered the CBC office by opening main gate of the office. They forcibly broke glass door of the office building and stormed into the office building, he said.

“All the above named MNA, MPAs, CBC members and their supporters contemptuously disregarded the rules and official procedures laid down for visiting any government office and led to the creation of a scene which not only created nuisance, but also inconvenience to general public and obstruction in the execution of obligatory performance cum assignments of the Cantonment Board Office.”

He requested the police to register an FIR against them, stating that they instigated the protestors to use force, caused loss to the government properties and installations, and interfered in official duties of the CBC staff, threatened and used abusive language against CBC employees, and misbehaved with the staff and police officers.

Graft case

An accountability court (AC) granted further time to a former secretary of the women development department, Badar Jameel Mendhro, to submit response till September 29 over allegations of massive corruption in a reference filed against him and others by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The anti-corruption agency had filed a reference in the AC in March 2016 against the women development department’s former secretary and other officials for committing huge misappropriation of funds.

According to the prosecution, Mendhro had minted millions of rupees along with other officials, including Shehbaz Soomro, Muhammad Farooq and Faheemudidn. As the reference was filed in the court, Mendhro and Soomro had obtained interim bail, while two co-accused, Muhammad Farooq and Faheemuddin, were declared absconders.

Now, the attorney for Mendhro has been granted further time to submit a reply on the allegations leveled by the anti-graft agency. The defence lawyer was due to submit a reply but he requested the court to grant further time to submit a detailed reply at the next hearing.