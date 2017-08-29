WATER AND SANITATION CASE: Have Sindh’s lawmakers been shown the province’s filth?

The Supreme Court on Monday inquired of the Sindh Attorney General whether Sindh’s lawmakers were shown the judicial commission’s video recording of the filthy sanitary conditions of the province’s various potable water and sewage sites in accordance with the court's orders issued on March 24.

The court directed the provincial AG to submit a report over whether court’s orders in this regard were complied with or not. The report was sought during the hearing of a petition regarding provision of clean drinking water and safe environment to Sindh’s citizen. Sindh Advocate General Zamir Ghumro informed the court that the Sindh assembly’s secretary was spoken to about the matter and sought time to file comments.

The court had in a previous hearing, held on March 24, ordered that the video of its judicial commission’s visit to various potable water supply and sewage sites in the province be sent to the Sindh Assembly’s speaker for arranging its viewing in the House so that the people’s representatives could see how the government had failed to supply clean dinking water and provide a decent sewerage system to the citizens and also how untreated municipal and industrial waste was being dumped in rivers, lakes and sea.

The AG and the chief secretary were also issued notices on contempt application filed by the petitioner for non-compliance of various directives of the SC. The court directed advocate general Sindh to submit a report regarding the legal status of the North Sindh Urban Services Corporation - a company financed by the Asian Development Bank to supply water and manage waste of eight cities of Sindh – as well as details of its ongoing projects.

The attorney general maintained that a firm has been consulted for forensic audit of the NSUSC, whereas services of government employees given to the NSUSC have also been withdrawn.

The AG also filed a review application on the court’s order regarding dissolving the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. He submitted that the board was constituted through an Act and it cannot be dissolved.

On hearing this, the court inquired as to why was the SSWMB not handed over to the local administration if it is concerned with municipal administration. The court directed the AG to file comments over how the board’s affairs were being run in the presence of a local administration.

Petitioner Shahab Usto submitted that the Supreme Court’s directives were not being implemented in letter and spirit, and requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the responsible officers. The AG Sindh submitted that many projects related to water and sanitation were on hold due to lack of funds.

Appointment of VC

The apex court also directed the Sindh AG to file comments over the appointment criteria of Sindh universities’ vice chancellors. The direction came on a petition of Noor Mohammad Khaskheli who submitted that the government had appointed a retired government officer, Azam Yousfani, as VC of the Benazir Shaheed Medical University ignoring senior serving government officers. The AG Sindh submitted that the VC was appointed as per recommendations of the search committee.