Madadgar 15 helpline to soon get 100 motorbikes

As many as 100 motorcycles of 250cc will be acquired for the Madadgar 15 helpline, and 100 special mobile vans will also be provided to the police force within 15 days.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja issued directives to this effect while chairing a meeting on Monday, according to a spokesman for the provincial police. The meeting discussed matters pertaining to Madadgar 15 and deliberated on steps to bring about further improvements in the force so as to help it serve the public better.

The provincial police chief directed that impediments, if any, should be removed within 15 days. He also directed the T&T DIG to ensure that 100 special mobile vans were provided to Madadgar 15 within a fortnight.

He told the DIG Headquarters to initiate measures for the procurement of 100 motorcycles of 250cc at the earliest.--APP News Desk adds: A private firm was awarded a one-year contract last month to run Madadgar 15 after the authorities decided to outsource the helpline to ensure effective policing and quick response to emergency calls from citizens.

The police department outsourced its helpline to address complaints against its failure to efficiently respond to emergency calls. As part of efforts to revamp the law enforcement agency, IGP Khowaja inaugurated on August 24 Sindh IG Helpline 9110 to serve the public and address their grievances on a priority basis.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Sindh IG Helpline 9110’ on Thursday, IGP A D Khowaja said the purpose of the helpline was to serve the public and to address their grievances on a priority basis.

Citizens can now directly lodge complaints against cops with the provincial police chief on the newly-inaugurated helpline service, which would function alongside the complaint centre operational at the Central Police Office.

Khowaja said the helpline was connected with all divisions of the provincial police. He vowed to personally follow and monitor complaints of a serious nature. The IGP, however, also clarified that the helpline was only for complaints and requested citizens to report emergency cases on the existing police helpline, Madadgar 15.

“The 9110 helpline is for citizens to register complaints against any SHO who may be refusing to register an FIR, an investigation officer for not following the case properly, policemen keeping someone in illegal detention, demanding bribes or deliberately delaying legal work, any official who may be booking a law-abiding citizen in a fake case or any officer lodging fake cases intentionally,” said IGP Khowaja.

Sharing salient features of the newly inaugurated service, the police chief said calls would be recorded for a better understanding of the case.

Khowaja said the city population had exceeded 200 million, with 60 percent area of the megalopolis comprising informal settlements. Combating street crimes in a city like Karachi, even after induction of more fleet, is still an uphill task, he added.

He remarked that there was a need of improvement in the judicial system to make the war against crimes successful. The IGP stressed that citizens belonging to all walks of life should cooperate with the police to combat crimes in the society. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by AIG Special Branch Dr Waliullah Dal and other senior officials.