One dead, three injured in Keamari fire

One worker was burnt to death and three others suffered extensive injuries when a fire erupted inside a storage tank at the Keamari Oil Terminal on Monday.

According to rescue sources, 35-year-old Ismail died while Junaid, 27, Ramzan, 20, and Anees, 30, sustained severe burn injuries when a storage tank of the Al-Rahim Trading Company caught on fire. As per reports, the tank contained naphta, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture, and the incident was yet another reminder of abject working conditions and violations of safety standards.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsy and treatment. Two people were killed and another was reported missing after a methanol tank caught fire in the Keamari Oil Terminal on November 27 last year.

It took fire fighters 34 hours of hectic efforts to put the blaze out. An official of the Karachi Port Trust said a blaze had erupted in the oil installation area, where private oil terminals are located, adding that the two deceased were surveyors for a private firm while the third surveyor was missing.