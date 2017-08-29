Tue August 29, 2017
Business

August 29, 2017

‘People need access to affordable food’

‘People need access to affordable food’

KARACHI: More and more people will need access to affordable and quality food given the growing population of Pakistan, said Faisal Akhtar, managing director of BASF Pakistan.

“Feeding more animals and producing enough quality livestock products is the key priority for farmers, feed industry and BASF,“ Akhtar said in a statement. “BASF being a leading, innovative supplier of feed additives for livestock is offering products that will help farmers raise vital animals to meet the growing demand, utilize feed more efficiently and achieve top performance.”

