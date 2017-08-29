SBI, Czech Business Council sign deal

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and Czech-Gulf Business Council (CGBC) of Czech Republic signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with the objective to promote investment and trade in Sindh, a statement said.

The MoU was signed by SBI chairperson Naheed Memon and Czech-Gulf Business Council chairman Robert Pergl at a ceremony organised at SBI office, it added.

The agreement between SBI and CGBC of Czech Republic envisages the cooperation of promoting investment and trade opportunities in the province. The CGBC will support SBI to attract Czech investment in Sindh by promoting potential business and investment opportunities.