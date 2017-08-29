Economic turnaround tied to women’s contribution

LAHORE: Manzoor ul Haq Malik, Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on Monday stressed that bringing women’s instrumental role in various sectors of economy into the leading mainstream is vital for the speedy and sustainable economic growth of Pakistan.

“As the apex trade body of the country, we have been continuously facilitating and promoting women entrepreneurs for many last years,” said Malik while speaking at a handicrafts exhibition at the federation’s regional office.

“The FPCCI is a platform from were opportunities could be created to aspire women entrepreneurs to expand and grow.” Malik said this no-loss no-profit event has been organised with a sole purpose to encourage women entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the occasion, Zahid Anjum counsel general of Kosovo in Pakistan, said modernisation and innovation in Pakistan’s export drive is something, the section stresses upon. “It is because the competition in the international markets has intensified,” Anjum added. While sharing her viewpoint, Momina Manzoor, chairperson Pak-US Business Council, vowed her ogranisation to promote women entrepreneurs to grow through marketing efforts. “It is very important to empower women as they make up for more than half of the Pakistan’s population,” Manzoor said.

Giving his input, Muhammad Ijaz, chairperson CEO’s Clubs worldwide Pakistan Chapter, emphasised on good business practices, improvement of quality, adherence to timeline so Pakistani women exporters could retain competitive edge in the traditional markets and explore new opportunities. “The CEO Clubs Worldwide Pakistan Chapter is going to open women wing to promote women entrepreneurs,” Ijaz announced.

The exhibition was oraganised to support women entrepreneurs in gathering the marketing knowledge and understanding the criteria through promotion and facilitation. Entrepreneurs from various parts of Pakistan including Bahawalpur, Multan, and Karachi displayed their items in the exhibition.