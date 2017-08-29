Sydney

ShFE copper eked out a 0.9 percent gain, building on a robust demand outlook for the metal in China. But traders said the contract could face some resistance attempting to retrace Friday´s intraday gains that swept the contract to its highest since March 2013.

Copper found support after data showed weekly copper stocks in warehouses registered by the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined by 8.2 percent to 187,444 tonnes CU-STX-SGH.

Meanwhile, on-warrant inventories - those not earmarked for removal - in London Metal Exchange (LME) depots have halved to 112,950 tonnes over the past six weeks.

Metals linked with steel markets - nickel, zinc and lead - recorded the biggest losses, with copper only barely in positive territory.

"We´re seeing a pullback from last week in step with steel, and with the LME (London Metal Exchange) closed, there´s some loss in direction," a commodities trader in Sydney said.