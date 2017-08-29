Cotton unchanged

Shanghai

Trading activity remained slow at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs5,950/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,377/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained intact at Rs6,095/maund and Rs6,532/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. KCE recorded 13 transactions of around 10,000 bales at a price of Rs5,950 to Rs6,100/maund. Of these, 400 bales of Hyderabad were traded at Rs5,975/maund, 800 bales of Mirpurkhas at Rs5,950 to Rs5,975, 1,000 bales each of Sanghar and Tando Adam and 2,800 bales of Shahdadpur each at Rs5,950 to Rs6,000/maund. Higher prices were received for lint from Punjab with 200 bales of Qaboola at Rs6,050/maund, 600 bales of Arifwala at Rs6,075 to Rs6,085, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 800 bales each from Chichawatni and Kassowal, 1,200 bales from Burewala and 400 bales from Duniyapur were each sold at Rs6,100/maund.