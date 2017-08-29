London/Singapore

Oil markets were roiled on Monday after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc along the U.S. Gulf coast over the weekend, crippling Houston and its port, and knocking out numerous refineries as well as some crude production.

Gasoline prices hit two-year highs as massive floods caused by the storm forced refineries across the U.S. Gulf Coast to shut down. In crude markets, U.S. crude futures fell as the U.S. refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American crude, while Brent futures also eased, giving up early gains due to pipeline blockades in Libya over the weekend.

Harvey is the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, killing at least two people, causing large-scale flooding, and forcing the closure of Houston port as well as several refineries.