Gold climbs

Bengaluru

Gold rose to its highest in over a week on Monday as the dollar hoarded losses after comments from key central bankers at an economic policy meeting in the United States boosted the euro.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,297.60 an ounce by 0651 GMT, after reaching its highest since Aug. 18 at $1,298.58 earlier. It gained nearly 0.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.4 percent to $1,302.90 per ounce.

At the meeting in Jackson Hole on Friday, Yellen made no reference to U.S. monetary policy but instead focused on financial regulations, leading traders to expect a slowing in further interest rate hikes.

Later in the day, European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi said the bank´s ultra-loose monetary policy was working and that the euro zone´s economic recovery has taken hold, but refrained from commenting on the single currency´s recent strength.