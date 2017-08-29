Hot Now: Euro strengthens

TOKYO: The euro extended gains to a 2-1/2-year high against the dollar on Monday after the European Central Bank president held back from talking down the currency and as markets worried about the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on the U.S. economy.

The euro was a shade higher at $1.1924 after rising to $1.1966, its highest since January 2015.The common currency had already surged about 1 percent on Friday after ECB President Mario Draghi spoke at the Jackson Hole conference on subjects such as global trade but did not touch upon the euro´s recent strength.

The euro had gained an initial lift against the dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made no reference to U.S. monetary policy at Jackson Hole.

"I don´t think expectations were that high in the market that Draghi would talk down the euro at Jackson Hole. Even if he had done so, the euro likely would have risen anyway," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"A strong euro cannot be a source of complaint for a region like the euro zone which is blessed with a large current account surplus, a steady economy and is not threatened by deflation.