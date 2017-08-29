Tue August 29, 2017
Business

August 29, 2017

Rupee firm

The rupee held the overnight levels against the dollar on Monday, owing to easy supply of the dollars, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.40/dollar in the interbank market. “The currency remained range-bound on smooth dollar supply,” a dealer said. The rupee strengthened in the open market, as it was traded at 106.10/40 from 106.60/80 in the previous session.

Comments

