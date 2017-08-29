Rupee firm

Print Story
The rupee held the overnight levels against the dollar on Monday, owing to easy supply of the dollars, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.40/dollar in the interbank market. “The currency remained range-bound on smooth dollar supply,” a dealer said. The rupee strengthened in the open market, as it was traded at 106.10/40 from 106.60/80 in the previous session.
