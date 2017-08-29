Palm oil slips

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell slightly on Monday, weighed down by expectations that production in August would rise slightly, and a stronger ringgit .

The ringgit was up 0.2 percent around noon at 4.2650 per dollar, after earlier hitting its strongest level in more than two months. Gains in the ringgit, the currency of trade for palm oil, typically pressure palm prices by making it more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 2,744 ringgit ($643.38) at noon. Earlier in the session, it went as high as 2,766 ringgit. Traded volumes stood at 10,011 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.