Stocks dip as report of bank penalty mounts pressure

Stocks dipped on Monday, weighed down by weaker banks amid reports of US authorities sought to impose a hefty fine of $630 million on the country’s biggest HBL bank, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed sharply lower amid panic selling in scrips across the board as investors weigh weak Pak-US relations after US President tough policy speech.

“Habib Bank announcement in relation to closure of New York branch operations after record penalty of $629.6 million by NY State Department of Financial Services invited pressure in early hours at PSX.”

The KSE-100 shares shed 1.57 percent or 667.53 points to close at 41,974.22 points. KSE-30 shares shed 1.86 percent or 409.88 points to close at 21,644.64 points. As many as 377 scrips were active of which 86 advanced, 266 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 103.176 million shares as compared with the turnover of 177.015 million shares a day earlier. Analyst Adnan Sami Shiekh at Topline Securities said though the fine is yet to be imposed and the “amount will be ‘vigorously’ contested, damage to the bank, bourse and country’s reputation has been done.”

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities started new week on a negative note with benchmark index settled below 42,000 levels in thin turnover.

“Market opened gap down in the morning as notification issued in pre-open by the Habib Bank (HBL) on facing hefty penalization spooked investors and dented sentiments, resultantly stock traded at five percent limit down while near 700,000 shares crossed off market at an average price of Rs180share i.e. 18 percent below Friday's close.”

Mari Petroleum (MARI), down 5.0 percent, too started the day limit down on weekend news of government’s decision to offload its stake via public offering. Wider market during the day skidded down and traded lackluster as evident from just 103 million shares exchanging hands on KSE All Index, down 43 percent from last week average.

Going forward, analysts expect market to remain under pressure and trade volatile particularly during the short week due to dearth of positive triggers in sight. Companies reflecting highest gains include Rafhan Maize up Rs349.96 to close at Rs7,349.34/share and Bata Pakistan up Rs145.25 to close at Rs3,085.25/share. Companies reflecting most losses include Unilever Foods down Rs150 to close at Rs6,250/share and Sanofi Aventis down Rs89.29 to end at Rs1,696.69/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Azgard Nine with a turnover of 12.747 million shares. The scrip shed Rs1.0 to close at Rs14.89/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 11.496 million shares. It shed Rs1.9 to close at Rs36.17/share. Sui Southern Gas was third with a turnover of 7.89 million shares. It shed 05 paisaas to finish at Rs37.58/share.