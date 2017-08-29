Power sector tasked with early completion of projects

LAHORE: Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State for Power, on Monday pressed the heads of the entire power sector entities to complete all the ongoing electricity generation projects ahead of time.

“The government has made much progress in power generation due to concerted and coordinated efforts because it is committed to eliminate load shedding from the country,” said the minister chairing a meeting on power system constraints at Water & Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) head office. Sher Ali said that transmission system of National Transmission Despatch Company (NTDC) and distribution companies (DISCOs) was facing constraints, which need to be removed at the earliest.

“The ministry of power has already identified the system constraints and communicated them to all the concerned departments to initiate the upgrade of transmission system on war-footing,” said he. According to the statement, during the meeting, the minister constituted a monitoring committee comprising officials of Power Division, PEPCO, NTDC, and DISCOs to ensure the completion of under construction projects before deadlines. The monitoring teams have been told to submit reports on the progress of the projects with the state minister’s office weekly. “Any delay in the completion of the development projects would not be tolerated and all the officials, who failed to meet the deadlines, would be penalised,” said he.

The minister also made it clear to all the departmental heads that honest and dedicated officers should be appointed at the key posts of responsibility so that the projects could be finished as soon as possible.