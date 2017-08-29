Hi-Tech Lubricants profit up 43.5pc

Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited has earned a profit of Rs743.979 million for the year ended June 30, 2017, which is 43.5 percent higher than the profit of Rs518.121 million during the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs6.41 for FY17 as against Rs5.31 in FY16. Hi-Tech Lubricants also announced a final cash dividend of Rs1.75/share, which is in addition to an interim dividend of 35 paisas/share, already paid to the shareholders.

The jump in profitability can be attributed to lower distribution costs, which clocked in at Rs472.316 million in FY17, which is 45.9 percent down from Rs873.174 million in FY16.

The company’s net sales revenue during the outgoing fiscal year stood at Rs7.328 billion as

compared to the sales of Rs7.014 billion during the previous year.