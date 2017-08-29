PSX profit doubles to Rs277.29 million in FY17

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Net income of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) more than doubled to Rs277.29 million for the year ended June 30, 2017, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Re0.35, a bourse filing said on Monday.
PSX’s profit amounted to Rs132.27 million with EPS of Re0.17 in the past fiscal year, said a filing with the stock market. The company announced a final cash dividend of Re0.2/share, which is in addition to an interim dividend of Re0.10/share already paid to the shareholders.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange ’s revenue, however, decreased 11.5 percent to Rs1.063 billion in the fiscal year of 2016/17. The Pakistan Stock Exchange recorded Rs1.203 billion in the previous fiscal year of 2015/16.
In June, the Pakistan Stock Exchange launched initial public offering for 20 percent (160.295 million shares) of its stakes in line with its demutualisation process that already saw a sell-off of the bourse’s strategic 40 percent stakes to Chinese-led investors.
A total of 40 percent equity stake (320 million shares) together with management control was divested to a consortium, comprising of three Chinese exchanges and two local financial institutions against Rs8.96 billion ($85 million). Traditionally, brokers owned the stock exchange.
