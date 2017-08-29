Sapphire to set up 150MW wind power project

LAHORE: Sapphire Wind Power Company will set up the country’s biggest wind power project with a production capacity of 150 megawatts in Sindh, a statement said on Monday.

General Electric (GE) signed an agreement with Tricon Boston Consulting Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle set up by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, for the provision and installation of wind turbines for the project to be set up in the Gharo- Jhimpir wind corridor around 80 kilometres from Karachi. “We are setting up the largest wind project which will feed the Pakistani national grid benefiting all sections of the community – households, cities, villages and industries,” the statement cited Nadeem Abdullah, chief executive officer of Sapphire Wind Power Company Limited as saying. “We are proud to be partnering with GE, a world leader in power generation technologies that continues to be a solid partner for us in our group’s existing thermal and wind generation projects.”

Sapphire Group, engaging in diversified businesses, is already developing a 50MW of wind power project in Gharo- Jhimpir wind corridor. Pakistan has a capacity to produce more than 132 gigawatts of wind electricity, said the US Agency for International Development and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The generation of clean wind energy also contributes to the goal of the government under Vision 2025 to increase the percentage of indigenous sources of power generation to over 50 percent.

Sarim Sheikh, president and chief executive officer of GE Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, said the demand for energy is increasing in Pakistan and is expected to grow in the coming years.

“Wind energy is a clean and low cost renewable resource available in the country and the potential, for the use of alternative technologies, is yet to be fully explored,” Sheikh added. “Wind power provides an opportunity to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuel and, with wind output highest during summer months, provides the perfect complement to Pakistan’s energy needs when there is peak demand in the grid.”

Under the agreement with Sapphire, GE, which is generating more than 25 percent of the country’s electricity, will provide 87 GE 1.7-103 wind turbines to the engineering, procurement and construction contractor Power China for implementation. GE will also provide 10-year of operations and maintenance services as part of the contract, said the statement.

GE Renewable Energy is one of the world’s leading wind turbine suppliers, with more than 30,000 wind turbines installed globally.

GE has been providing advanced wind turbines for the development of wind power plants in the Jhimpir corridor in Thatta district, adding more power to the national grid.

“GE is committed to supporting the Pakistani government in meeting its goals of providing reliable power to improve the lives of the people of Pakistan,” said Manar Al Moneef, chief executive officer of Renewable Energy at GE Middle East, North Africa and Turkey as saying. “We want to increase and sustain Pakistan’s installed renewable energy capacity and annual wind additions.”