Fertiliser sales fall to 746,000 tons in July

KARACHI: Fertiliser sales took a hit in July due to a delay in subsidy notification by the government as monthly sale of the agriculture key input plunged 48 percent month-on-month to 746,000 tonnes, a brokerage said on Monday.

In June, fertiliser sales were recorded at 1.44 million tonnes. Urea sales slumped 68 percent month-on-month and 56 percent year-on-year to 339,000 tonnes in July.

“The drop was due to a delayed subsidy notification by the government and the seasonal shift from kharif (summer) to rabi (winter),” said Momena Mumtaz, an analyst at Taurus Securities Limited.

Government, in the budget 2017/18, extended the urea subsidy programme from the last fiscal year by cutting the price between Rs56 and Rs100/bag.

In the previous budget, government also capped retail urea prices at Rs1,400/bag by lowering the sales tax to five percent from 17 percent, providing a cash subsidy of Rs156/bag, while it asked the fertiliser industry to cut further Rs50/bag.

Yet, the delay in notification dissuaded fertiliser makers from participation in the current year’s subsidy programme, but later they resumed sales after the government assured them of clearing stuck subsidy payment of Rs20 billion and tax refunds of Rs10 billion.

Government gives financial assistance to fertiliser manufacturers to reduce fertiliser prices, which remain capped in the country due to subsidy programme. The country is self-sufficient in fertiliser production with an annual capacity of six million tonnes little over total demand.

Analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities said urea off-take recorded a compound annual growth rate of 1.24 percent during the last five years due to stagnant harvest area, poor water availability and falling international commodity prices.

“We expect off-take to grow at a meager one percent due to persistent weak farmer economics and demand saturation,” Sheikh said. He added that further buildup of inventory, decline in international prices, withdrawal of subsidy and adverse pest attack pose risks to the industry.

Mumtaz said urea inventory level stood at million tonnes by July-end “while it is expected that this figure would go down to 0.8 million tonnes by December 2017.” “This has renewed hopes for fertiliser industry on account of rising export numbers and aggressive discounted pricing strategy,” she added.

Sheikh said government allowed 600,000 tonnes of exports to clear inventory, but the industry is still producing more than required. “In CY16, the industry produced over 500,000 tonnes, while in 1H2017 the industry produced more than 160,000 tonnes,” he added.

“Around 300,000 tonnes of exports may be required next year to balance the market; otherwise production would have to be curtailed.” In July, off-take of diammonium phosphate surged 153 percent month-on-month to 283,000 tonnes. Urea sales rose 17 percent to 3.04 million tonnes in January-July over the same period a year earlier.

“Off-takes for the year can still be expected to pick up during the second half due to the upcoming rabi season, and if the companies are allowed to export more,” Mumtaz said.