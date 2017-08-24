If a PM can get punished, why not breakers of Constitution: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said if a prime minister could be punished, then why not those who trampled the Constitution.

“Action should be taken against those who broke the Constitution and law of the country,” he said while talking to the media after visiting the mega Nadra Centre in Blue Area here. "We don’t want to do injustice to anybody, but everybody is equal irrespective of whether he is the president or prime minister, or the one who abrogated the Constitution of Pakistan," he said. The minister said Pakistan had offered more sacrifices than any other country in the war against terrorism.

To a question about the latest statement of US President Donald Trump, the minister said terrorism could not be eliminated by pointing fingers at each other. "In the last four years, we have achieved unprecedented successes to defeat terrorism. Our commitment against terrorism is not to make anybody happy or annoyed," he said, adding, "We believe in peace and in coordination with the international community and our neighbours, we have continued and will continue our efforts to fight terrorism." He said Pakistan needed cooperation for stopping terrorism, adding the allegation that Pakistan gave refuge to terrorists was wrong.

Ahsan said more cooperation was needed to defeat terrorism in the world. "Terrorism is not a problem for a single country but it has afflicted every country. "According to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, we are against hate on the basis of race, creed and religion," he remarked.

"We want a prosperous future for Pakistan and for that we do not want only internal peace but peace in the region and the world. Countries in the region have to work together for peace in Afghanistan." He said the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had a critical role in next elections, adding that effective steps had been taken to stop issuance of fake identity cards.

To a question about a case of alleged harassment in Nadra, he said the policy was to give protection to all employees. The minister said Nadra had become a legendary and world class institution set up by the PML-N government in 1998 under its Vision 2010. He said more facilities would be provided so that citizens could easily acquire passport and identity cards and customer feedback system would be improved.

Ahsan Iqbal said he had instructed that more Nadra offices should be set up. He said70 more mobile vans of Nadra would be made available to facilitate citizens. The minister said Nadra would soon start an online visa system.

Earlier, officials gave a comprehensive briefing to the minister about the working of Nadra. Earlier chairing a high-level meeting on the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) here, the minister said the government’s main strategy was to defeat terrorism by working along with all the federating units.

AJK prime minister, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial chief secretaries, National Security Adviser and chairmen Nadra and NACTA attended the meeting. Ahsan said the federal and provincial governments and security institutions were united to eradicate terrorism.

He said the National Action Plan was a vision of national leadership adding that a strong economy was indispensable for peace.

He said as a nuclear power, Pakistan had a unique status and all pillars of the state had to unite to face the challenges. The minister said Islamic scholars had to play their role in preparing a national narrative to defeat terrorism.

He said all resources would be utilised to make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects a success. All conspiracies against the CPEC projects would be foiled, he added.

He said the home ministers would meet every month and the chief ministers would meet every two months to review progress on the NAP. He instructed that activities of proscribed organisations and those on the watch list should be monitored.

"At every level, we have to eliminate hate spread on the basis of religion, colour, ethnicity and language." He said the youth of Pakistan would be made ambassadors of peace. Ahsan said Pakistan was committed to partnering with its neighbours and the international community to defeat terrorism and keep peace in the region.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt. Gen. (R) Nasser Janjua briefed the participants of the meeting. He said the ant-state elements had shifted to Afghanistan where they were given refuge by foreign intelligence agencies and militants.

He further said activities were continuing against those who were assisting miscreants and were misusing loudspeaker and distributing hate material. The participants agreed to improve coordination at federal and provincial level. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated that for the first time chief ministers were called to a meeting on the NAP.