Sizable quantity of contraband seized

BARA: The Khassadar personnel foiled a bid to smuggle drugs in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency on Wednesday, official sources said.

A car was heading to Peshawar from Jamrud and when it reached Takhtabaig checkpost, the Kassadars stopped it.

During thorough search, they recovered 12kg heroin from secret cavities of the car.

In another action on Shahkas road, the Kassadars stopped a car at Inzaro Begat and recovered 22kg hashish from it. also arrested the drug trafficker.