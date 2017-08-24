Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Sizable quantity of contraband seized

Sizable quantity of contraband seized

BARA: The Khassadar personnel foiled a bid to smuggle drugs in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency on Wednesday, official sources said.

A car was heading to Peshawar from Jamrud and when it reached Takhtabaig checkpost, the Kassadars stopped it.

During thorough search, they recovered 12kg heroin from secret cavities of the car.

In another action on Shahkas road, the Kassadars stopped a car at Inzaro Begat and recovered 22kg hashish from it.  also arrested the drug trafficker.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement