Thu August 24, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2017

Body of 5-year-old found

PESHAWAR: The police found body of a five-year-old girl in Mohallah Mohammad Dad in limits of the Shah Qabool Police Station on Wednesday.

The cause of the death of the child, identified as Sara, could not be ascertained. The body was sent for post-mortem. It was learnt that the parents of the girl had separated recently.

