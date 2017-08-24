Performance of KP Police is zero: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised questions on the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police department and asked whether the police’s duty is to register the First Information Reports (FIR) only.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa, gave these remarks while hearing the bail matter of an accused involved in kidnapping. Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that it seemed the KP Police’s performance was zero as it failed in investigation after registration of an FIR.

It may be mentioned that accused Khalid was held for kidnapping Basit from Peshawar and later Basit was recovered from a hospital in Charsadda after two years of his kidnapping. During Wednesday’s hearing, Basit’s father submitted his statement, forgiving the accused. Justice Isa asked why he forgave the accused or he had registered a fake case. Upon this, Basit’s father replied that the local jirga had ensured him security.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the court was observing what kind of affairs the jirgas nowadays were involved. Justice Qazi Isa remarked that the court did not accept these jirgas and asked why the prosecution does not do its work properly. Allah has ordered us to speak the truth, he added. Later, after hearing arguments, the court accepted the bail plea against deposit of Rs0.1 million surety bond.