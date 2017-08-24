Thu August 24, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2017

2,200 undocumented Afghans registered

PESHAWAR: Over 2200 undocumented Afghans were registered at 10 centres set up all over the province on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the registration of the unregistered Afghans gained momentum as the figure had crossed 2,200. “As many as 2213 individuals were registered at 10 centres set up in the province on Wednesday. These included 138 in Haripur, 214 in Kohat, 193 in Hangu, 118 in Dir, 118 in Mansehra, 270 in Mardan, 336 in Pabbi, 148 in Nowshera, 364 in Peshawar city and 314 were registered in Kalamandi,” said Waqar Maroof, Director General Refugee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the process gained momentum in recent days and the number of Afghans, who turned up for registration, was encouraging.

