2 killed in Kurram road accident

PARACHINAR: Two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a road accident at Araoza area in Central Kurram Agency on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said a passenger vehicle was heading from Thall town to Araoza area when it sult, Matiur Rehman and his friend, whose name could not be ascertained, were killed on the spot while six persons including two women and a child sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar where their condition was stated to be stable.