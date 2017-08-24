Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hamza leaves for London

Hamza leaves for London

LAHORE: Hamza Shahbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, said a crushing defeat would be given to the rivals in the NA-120 Lahore bye-elections. “Kalsoom Nawaz is like my mother, and I am fully campaigning for her election. We will give a crushing defeat to the rivals,” he said while talking to the media on Tuesday before leaving for London. “I will monitor the election campaign even from abroad,” he added.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement