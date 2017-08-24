Hamza leaves for London

Print Story
LAHORE: Hamza Shahbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, said a crushing defeat would be given to the rivals in the NA-120 Lahore bye-elections. “Kalsoom Nawaz is like my mother, and I am fully campaigning for her election. We will give a crushing defeat to the rivals,” he said while talking to the media on Tuesday before leaving for London. “I will monitor the election campaign even from abroad,” he added.
