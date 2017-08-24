Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pirated books seized in Lahore

Pirated books seized in Lahore

LAHORE: A team of FIA Lahore Wednesday raided a godown at Garden Town and recovered a huge quantity of pirated books. According to an FIA official, on a complaint, the raiding team recovered a huge quantity of pirated books. He said FIA team also arrested owner of the godown and an FIR has been registered against him under Copy Right Ordinance.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement