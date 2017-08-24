Pirated books seized in Lahore

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A team of FIA Lahore Wednesday raided a godown at Garden Town and recovered a huge quantity of pirated books. According to an FIA official, on a complaint, the raiding team recovered a huge quantity of pirated books. He said FIA team also arrested owner of the godown and an FIR has been registered against him under Copy Right Ordinance.
Comments